Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Buy the Tech Dip for the AI Bull Cycle

Read MoreHide Full Article

  • (1:00) - Breaking Down The Recent Earnings Reports: Who Were The Winners and Losers?
  • (5:15) - Is It Still Too Early To Expect Payoffs From AI Investments?
  • (9:30) - Antitrust Ruling Against Google: What Does It Mean for Google & Apple?
  • (14:10) - Will We Be Seeing A Strong Apple iPhone Upgrades Cycle?
  • (17:00) - Should Investors Be Concerned About Nvidia’s Chip Delays?
  • (20:10) - Auto Pilot vs FSD: Will Tesla Solve The Autonomous Driving Issues Anytime Soon?
  • (23:45) - Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF: LOUP
  • (27:30) - Episode Roundup: ASML, MU, TTWO, QQQM
  • Podcast@Zacks.com

 

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Gene Munster, Managing Partner at Deepwater Asset Management, about the outlook for the "Magnificent Seven" and emerging technology stocks.

Microsoft, (MSFT - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Meta (META - Free Report) are investing tens of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure as the AI race heats up. However, investors are now closely watching whether earnings growth justifies the huge capital spending on AI.

Gene believes that we’re in the early stages of a three-to-five-year tech bull market, and AI could be more transformational than the internet.

The antitrust ruling against Google was big news, particularly since it impacts two tech titans. Could the ruling be a long-term positive for the search giant?

Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , was seen as a latecomer to the AI race but has recently introduced several AI features. Will Apple intelligence lead to a strong upgrade cycle?

Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , the main winner in Big Tech’s AI race, have been volatile lately. The king of AI will report its results on August 28. Should investors worry about the reported delays in the shipments of the highly anticipated next-generation AI chips, Blackwell?

Tesla is expected to showcase its robotaxi on October 10. A recent report in the WSJ concluded that its Autopilot sometimes fails to recognize obstacles as it uses only cameras. Can Tesla successfully execute its autonomy plans with a vision-only approach?

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM - Free Report) , the cheaper version of the ultra-popular QQQ ETF (QQQ), is one of the best ways to get exposure to mega-cap tech giants.

The Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP - Free Report) invests in technology companies that are leading the next wave of innovation. ASML (ASML - Free Report) and Micron (MU - Free Report) are among its holdings.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) - free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) - free report >>

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) - free report >>

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - free report >>

Published in

etfs tech-stocks