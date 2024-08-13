We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AutoZone (AZO) Stock Moves 0.91%: What You Should Know
AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3,148.60, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.21%.
Shares of the auto parts retailer witnessed a gain of 6.83% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 6.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.22%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AutoZone in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $53.61, signifying a 15.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.2 billion, indicating a 9.03% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
AZO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $151.37 per share and revenue of $18.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.36% and +5.97%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AutoZone. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.13% downward. AutoZone presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AutoZone has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.61 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.96.
It is also worth noting that AZO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56.
The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.