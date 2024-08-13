We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Trades Flat On The Day: What You Should Know
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $15.85, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.21%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.22% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 30, 2024. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $557.54 million, indicating a 24.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.41% lower. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.06. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.19.
It is also worth noting that MNSO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.