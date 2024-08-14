Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM - Free Report) is an agricultural commodities and ingredients company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 1.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS - Free Report) is an equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS - Free Report) is a provider of healthcare solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


