HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, HudBay Minerals (HBM - Free Report) reported revenue of $425.52 million, up 36.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $460.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Realized Sales Prices - Gold

    : $2222 per ounce compared to the $2135.4 per ounce average estimate based on 11 analysts.

  • Realized Sales Prices - Zinc

    : 1.33 $/lb versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 1.16 $/lb.

  • Realized Sales Prices - Copper

    : 4.56 $/lb versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 4.16 $/lb.

  • Realized Sales Prices - Silver

    : $27.1 per ounce versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $25.1 per ounce.

  • Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold

    : 58,614 Oz versus 70,822.4 Oz estimated by 10 analysts on average.

  • Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver

    : 738,707 Oz versus 957,877.4 Oz estimated by 10 analysts on average.

  • Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper

    : 28,578 Ton versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 37,357.73 Ton.

  • Revenue from contracts- Copper

    : $259.30 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $331.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%.

  • Revenue from contracts- Zinc

    : $15.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $17.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.7%.

  • Revenue from contracts- Gold

    : $119.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $129.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.4%.

  • Revenue from contracts- Silver

    : $10.90 million compared to the $19.92 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.4% year over year.

  • Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum

    : $16 million compared to the $14.36 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned -19.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

