We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, HudBay Minerals (HBM - Free Report) reported revenue of $425.52 million, up 36.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $460.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for HudBay Minerals here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Realized Sales Prices - Gold: $2222 per ounce compared to the $2135.4 per ounce average estimate based on 11 analysts.
Realized Sales Prices - Zinc: 1.33 $/lb versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 1.16 $/lb.
Realized Sales Prices - Copper: 4.56 $/lb versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 4.16 $/lb.
Realized Sales Prices - Silver: $27.1 per ounce versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $25.1 per ounce.
Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold: 58,614 Oz versus 70,822.4 Oz estimated by 10 analysts on average.
Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver: 738,707 Oz versus 957,877.4 Oz estimated by 10 analysts on average.
Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper: 28,578 Ton versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 37,357.73 Ton.
Revenue from contracts- Copper: $259.30 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $331.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%.
Revenue from contracts- Zinc: $15.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $17.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.7%.
Revenue from contracts- Gold: $119.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $129.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.4%.
Revenue from contracts- Silver: $10.90 million compared to the $19.92 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.4% year over year.
Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum: $16 million compared to the $14.36 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned -19.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.