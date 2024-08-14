Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 13, 2024

  • Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation ((GOLD - Free Report) ) jumped 9.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share.
  • monday.com Ltd.’s ((MNDY - Free Report) ) shares surged 14.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.94 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share.
  • Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. ((IBRX - Free Report) ) declined 2.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 loss of $0.20 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17 per share. 
  • Avidity Biosciences, Inc.’s ((RNA - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 5.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 loss of $0.65 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.76 per share.

