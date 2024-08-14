We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (GSY) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 1.1% from its 52-week low price of $49.61/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
GSY in Focus
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide returns in excess of cash equivalents while also seeking to provide preservation of capital and daily liquidity. It has years to maturity of 1.36 and an effective duration of 0.66 years. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF charges 23 bps in annual fees (see: all the Ultra Short-Term ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The short-term corner of the Treasury market has been an area to watch lately, given the current stock market volatility. The recent batch of data showed weakening labor markets and a slump in manufacturing that spurred recession concerns and battered global stock markets, compelling investors to hoard cash. As such, the appeal for cash-like ETFs has been on the rise as investors seek to mitigate the risk of a decline in the stock market.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, GSY might continue its strong performance, given its weighted alpha of 0.77 and a low 20-day volatility of 1.67%, per barchart.com.