Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Valvoline's (VVV) Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q3

Read MoreHide Full Article

Valvoline Inc. (VVV - Free Report) reported earnings from continuing operations of 37 cents per share in third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jun 30, 2024), down from the year-ago quarter's tally of 40 cents.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 45 cents per share in the quarter, up from 43 cents a year ago. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. 

Revenues

Net sales increased around 12% year over year to $421.4 million in the quarter. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422.4 million. System-wide same-store sales (SSS) rose 6.5% in the fiscal third quarter.

Valvoline Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

Valvoline Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Valvoline price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Valvoline Quote

 

Financials

At the end of the quarter, Valvoline had cash and cash equivalents of $65.7 million, down about 87% sequentially. Long-term debt was $1,125.7 million, up nearly 18% sequentially.

Year-to-date continuing operations cash flow from operations was $170 million, while free cash flow was $17 million.

Outlook

Through the third quarter, the company’s performance has been primarily in line with expectations, with results trending at or slightly below the midpoint of the adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance, factoring in the modest impacts of refranchising, VVV noted.

Price Performance

Valvoline’s shares have increased 13.9% in the past year against a 13.9% decline of the industry

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VVV currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) , Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV - Free Report) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) . Newmont and Franco-Nevada sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Agnico Eagle carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newmont’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.82, indicating a rise of 75% from year-ago levels. The consensus estimate for NEM’s earnings has increased 16% in the past 60 days.The stock has gained nearly 23.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.27. The consensus estimate for FNV’s earnings has increased by 3% in the past 60 days. FNV beat the consensus estimate in the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 10.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.65, indicating a year-over-year rise of 63.7%. AEM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company’s shares have increased 59.5% in the past year.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Newmont Corporation (NEM) - free report >>

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) - free report >>

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) - free report >>

Valvoline (VVV) - free report >>

Published in

basic-materials earnings