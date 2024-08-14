Koppers (KOP) Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag in Q2

Koppers Holdings Inc. ( KOP Quick Quote KOP - Free Report) logged profits (attributable to the company) of $26.8 million or $1.25 per share for the second quarter of 2024, up from a profit of $24.5 million or $1.15 per share a year ago. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from $1.26 per share a year ago. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32. Koppers recorded revenues of $563.2 million for the quarter, down around 2% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $598 million. The Railroad and Utility Products and Services (“RUPS”) segment delivered record sales on higher pricing and increased crosstie and utility poles volumes. Performance Chemicals (PC) segment sales fell on lower volumes and prices. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals (“CMC”) segment saw lower sales on reduced prices and volumes amid softer demand. Segment Highlights
Sales from the RUPS segment rose around 8% year over year to $253.9 million in the reported quarter. It was below the consensus estimate of $283 million. Sales were driven by increased pricing across several markets and higher volumes for crossties and utility poles.
The PC segment recorded sales of $176.9 million in the quarter, down around 2% year over year. It was below the consensus estimate of $183 million. Sales were impacted by reduced volumes in the Americas and weaker pricing globally. Sales from the CMC division fell around 18% year over year to $132.4 million. It was below the consensus estimate of $141 million. The year-over-year downside was due to weaker demand, especially in Europe, and lower prices globally. Financials
Koppers ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $48.9 million, flat sequentially. Long-term debt was $986.7 million, up around 14% sequentially.
Outlook
Koppers noted that it remains focused on expanding and optimizing its business and making progress toward its long-term financial goals.
The company anticipates sales for 2024 to be roughly $2.15 billion. It also expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $265-$280 million for the year, including the acquisition of Brown Wood, which was completed on Apr 1, 2024. Koppers sees adjusted earnings per share to be $4.10-$4.60 for 2024. The company also expects capital expenditures of roughly $80-$85 million for this year. Price Performance
Koppers’ shares are down 10.2% in a year compared with a 10% decline recorded by the
industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Other Chemicals Releases
KOP currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Quaker Chemical Corporation ( KWR Quick Quote KWR - Free Report) logged adjusted earnings for the second quarter of $2.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. KWR expects to deliver earnings growth in 2024, notwithstanding the challenging end-market environment, which it expects to continue through the end of the year. Ingevity Corporation ( NGVT Quick Quote NGVT - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the second quarter, down from $1.41 a year ago. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. NGVT revised its sales guidance for 2024 to $1.4-$1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA outlook to $350-$360 million. Element Solutions Inc’s ( ESI Quick Quote ESI - Free Report) adjusted earnings came in at 36 cents per share for the second quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. Element Solutions now expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $530-$545 million for 2024. ESI anticipates generating a free cash flow in the range of $280-$300 million for 2024.
Image: Bigstock
Koppers (KOP) Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag in Q2
Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) logged profits (attributable to the company) of $26.8 million or $1.25 per share for the second quarter of 2024, up from a profit of $24.5 million or $1.15 per share a year ago.
Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from $1.26 per share a year ago. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32.
Koppers recorded revenues of $563.2 million for the quarter, down around 2% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $598 million. The Railroad and Utility Products and Services (“RUPS”) segment delivered record sales on higher pricing and increased crosstie and utility poles volumes. Performance Chemicals (PC) segment sales fell on lower volumes and prices. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals (“CMC”) segment saw lower sales on reduced prices and volumes amid softer demand.
Koppers Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote
Segment Highlights
Sales from the RUPS segment rose around 8% year over year to $253.9 million in the reported quarter. It was below the consensus estimate of $283 million. Sales were driven by increased pricing across several markets and higher volumes for crossties and utility poles.
The PC segment recorded sales of $176.9 million in the quarter, down around 2% year over year. It was below the consensus estimate of $183 million. Sales were impacted by reduced volumes in the Americas and weaker pricing globally.
Sales from the CMC division fell around 18% year over year to $132.4 million. It was below the consensus estimate of $141 million. The year-over-year downside was due to weaker demand, especially in Europe, and lower prices globally.
Financials
Koppers ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $48.9 million, flat sequentially. Long-term debt was $986.7 million, up around 14% sequentially.
Outlook
Koppers noted that it remains focused on expanding and optimizing its business and making progress toward its long-term financial goals.
The company anticipates sales for 2024 to be roughly $2.15 billion. It also expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $265-$280 million for the year, including the acquisition of Brown Wood, which was completed on Apr 1, 2024. Koppers sees adjusted earnings per share to be $4.10-$4.60 for 2024.
The company also expects capital expenditures of roughly $80-$85 million for this year.
Price Performance
Koppers’ shares are down 10.2% in a year compared with a 10% decline recorded by the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Other Chemicals Releases
KOP currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR - Free Report) logged adjusted earnings for the second quarter of $2.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. KWR expects to deliver earnings growth in 2024, notwithstanding the challenging end-market environment, which it expects to continue through the end of the year.
Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the second quarter, down from $1.41 a year ago. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05.
NGVT revised its sales guidance for 2024 to $1.4-$1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA outlook to $350-$360 million.
Element Solutions Inc’s (ESI - Free Report) adjusted earnings came in at 36 cents per share for the second quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents.
Element Solutions now expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $530-$545 million for 2024. ESI anticipates generating a free cash flow in the range of $280-$300 million for 2024.