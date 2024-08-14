We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Verizon (VZ) to Boost SD-WAN for National Labor Relations Board
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ - Free Report) recently announced that it had partnered with the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB”) to modernize the latter’s network infrastructure with Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions. The deal marks a strategic win for the telecommunication giant as it aims to expand its footprint across the public sector.
Per the terms of the $4 million task-order agreement, Verizon will likely re-configure and upgrade NLRB’s existing Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) infrastructure across its 48 branch offices and headquarters. The latest upgrade includes an integrated network security solution, which is expected to offer cutting-edge security measures to safeguard sensitive NLRB data, thereby addressing the rising need for robust security measures in evolving digital landscape.
Additionally, the company will provide advanced cloud-based services to enhance NLRB's operational efficiency and agility. This comprehensive solution is designed to empower NLRB in fulfilling its mission of protecting the rights of private-sector employees.
Verizon's move to upgrade NLRB’s SD-WAN services reflects a broader trend in the telecommunications industry, where companies are continuously innovating to meet evolving customer needs. By integrating advanced security features and enhancing network management capabilities, the company aims to deliver a more reliable and secure network infrastructure. The latest improvements in its SD-WAN services are expected to strengthen Verizon’s position as a key player in the competitive enterprise network solutions market.
Shares of Verizon have gained 20.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 31.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
