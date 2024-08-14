Back to top

CAE (CAE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, CAE (CAE - Free Report) reported revenue of $783.87 million, down 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $766.68 million, representing a surprise of +2.24%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CAE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - SEU

    : 279 versus 283 estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries

    : 8 versus 7 estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate

    : 76% compared to the 76.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network

    : 349 versus 347 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of CAE have returned -12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

