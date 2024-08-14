Back to top

Intapp (INTA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Intapp (INTA - Free Report) reported revenue of $114.38 million, up 20.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.54 million, representing a surprise of +2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intapp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total ARR

    : $404.20 million versus $394.78 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Cloud annual recurring revenue (Cloud ARR)

    : $296.70 million versus $287.67 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Number of Clients

    : 2,550 versus 2,489 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total Recurring Revenues

    : $101.09 million compared to the $97.43 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Professional Services

    : $13.29 million versus $14.11 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.

  • Total Recurring Revenues- Subscription license

    : $16.12 million versus $13.29 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change.

  • Total Recurring Revenues- SaaS and support

    : $84.97 million compared to the $84.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.3% year over year.
Shares of Intapp have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

