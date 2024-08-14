Back to top

Mercury Systems (MRCY) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Mercury Systems (MRCY - Free Report) reported $248.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $223.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the EPS surprise was +428.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mercury Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Radar

    : $41.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.6%.

  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Electronic Warfare

    : $38.17 million versus $30.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.

  • Net Revenue- Other

    : $33.68 million versus $15.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +184% change.

  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Total

    : $117.63 million versus $91.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change.

  • Net Revenue- C4I

    : $97.25 million compared to the $110.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.

  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Other Sensor & Effector

    : $37.55 million versus $40.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.
Shares of Mercury Systems have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

