New Strong Sell Stocks for August 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adecco Group AG (AHEXY - Free Report) is a human resources services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) is a manufacturer of wood products and building materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 10% downward over the last 60 days.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC - Free Report) is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 60 days.

