Flexible Solutions (FSI) Announces Sale of Florida LLC Units
Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI - Free Report) recently announced the sale of units in the Florida LLC, which it invested in over five years ago. The terms of the transaction are $2 million paid at closing and $800,000 per year paid for five years.
The aggregate amount received from the sale will be $6 million. The original buying price was $3.5 million. The transaction improves FSI's liquidity at a time when its nutrition and food operations demonstrate great potential. It will strengthen its ability to take on big contracts that may come in the coming months.
At the same time, the new partner in the Florida LLC has plans and skills to increase sales in the next years, FSI noted. This will benefit FSI, as the company has a supply arrangement with the LLC. The change in ownership is projected to result in improved sales for the Florida LLC over the next several quarters.
FSI develops and manufactures biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop nutrient availability chemistry. It also produces biodegradable, environment-friendly water and energy conservation technologies.
Shares of FSI have lost 28.1% over the past year compared with a 14.2% decline of its industry.
