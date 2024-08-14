Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Globale Online (GLBE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE - Free Report) reported $168.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 26%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16, the EPS surprise was +18.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Globale Online performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Value

    : 1.08 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.05 billion.

  • Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services

    : $85.77 million versus $87.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.

  • Revenue by Category- Service fees

    : $82.24 million compared to the $77.77 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.1% year over year.
Shares of Globale Online have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

