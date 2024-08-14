Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Brinker International (EAT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) reported $1.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. EPS of $1.61 for the same period compares to $1.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65, the EPS surprise was -2.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brinker International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Company owned restaurants - Total

    : 1,171 versus 1,178 estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change

    : 14.8% versus 8.1% estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • Franchise restaurants - Total

    : 443 versus 448 estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • Total restaurants - Brinker International

    : 1,614 versus 1,626 estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • Franchise and other revenues

    : $11.70 million versus $11.11 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.

  • Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales

    : $1.20 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.

  • Revenue- Company sales- Chili's

    : $1.07 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.

  • Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's

    : $123.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $124.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

  • Franchise revenues- Chili?s

    : $11.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.82 million.

  • Total Revenue- Chili's

    : $1.08 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.

  • Total Revenue- Maggiano's

    : $123.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $123.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

  • Franchise revenues- Maggiano's

    : $0.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.15 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Brinker International here>>>

Shares of Brinker International have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise