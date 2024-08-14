We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Brinker International (EAT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) reported $1.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. EPS of $1.61 for the same period compares to $1.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65, the EPS surprise was -2.42%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Brinker International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Brinker International here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Company owned restaurants - Total: 1,171 versus 1,178 estimated by eight analysts on average.
Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change: 14.8% versus 8.1% estimated by eight analysts on average.
Franchise restaurants - Total: 443 versus 448 estimated by eight analysts on average.
Total restaurants - Brinker International: 1,614 versus 1,626 estimated by eight analysts on average.
Franchise and other revenues: $11.70 million versus $11.11 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales: $1.20 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.
Revenue- Company sales- Chili's: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.
Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's: $123.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $124.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
Franchise revenues- Chili?s: $11.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.82 million.
Total Revenue- Chili's: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
Total Revenue- Maggiano's: $123.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $123.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
Franchise revenues- Maggiano's: $0.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.15 million.
Shares of Brinker International have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.