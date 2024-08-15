We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Franco-Nevada (FNV) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y
Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share in second-quarter 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. The bottom line decreased 21% year over year.
The company generated revenues of $260 million in the reported quarter, down 21.2% year over year. The downside was driven by lower contributions from Antapaccay, Candelaria and Energy assets, partially offset by record gold prices. In the June-end quarter, 74.2% of revenues were sourced from Precious Metal assets (60.3% gold, 10.8% silver and 3.1% platinum group metals).
The company sold 82,350 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) from precious metal assets in the reported quarter, down from the prior-year quarter’s 132,033 GEOs.
In the reported quarter, adjusted EBITDA was down 19.5% year over year to $222 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 85.3% in the quarter under review compared with the prior-year quarter’s 83.5%.
Financial Position
The company had $1.44 billion cash in hand at the end of the second quarter of 2024, up from $1.42 billion as of the end of 2023. It recorded an operating cash flow of $373 million in the first half of 2024, down from $472 million in the prior-year period.
Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay out dividends. FNV now has an available capital of $2.4 billion.
Other Updates
On Aug 13, 2024, FNV announced that it acquired a 1.8% net smelter return royalty on Newmont's Yanacocha operations in Peru from Buenaventura (BVN - Free Report) . The transaction strengthens Franco-Nevada's portfolio with immediate gold equivalent ounces and long-term growth prospects.
This transaction is valued at $210 million in cash at closing, plus a $15-million contingent payment in shares.
Price Performance
Franco-Nevada’s shares have lost 10.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 34.3%.
Zacks Rank
Peer Performances
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share in the second quarter of 2024, up from 65 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents.
The company generated revenues of $2.08 billion, up nearly 21% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion.
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share, in line with the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents.
Revenues rose nearly 12% year over year to $1.22 billion in the second quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion.