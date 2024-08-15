Back to top

European Wax Center (EWCZ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $59.87 million, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +87.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how European Wax Center performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales

    : 1.6% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Ending center count

    : 1,059 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,063.

  • New center openings

    : 8 compared to the 12 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Marketing fees

    : $8.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

  • Revenue- Royalty fees

    : $14.47 million versus $14.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

  • Revenue- Product sales

    : $33.92 million versus $34.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.

  • Revenue- Other revenue

    : $3.34 million compared to the $3.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
Shares of European Wax Center have returned -30% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

