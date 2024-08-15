We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Markets Up, Revert Back to Blue Chips, CSCO Beats in Q4
Wednesday, August 14th, 2024
Markets continued to make gains today, following a favorable Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for July and a solidifying notion that a rate cut from the Fed is on the way at its September meeting. After some erratic jumping around today, the Dow closed +242 points, +0.61%, while the Nasdaq barely eked out a green finish: +5 points, +0.03%. The S&P 500 and small-cap Russell 2000 were mixed: +0.38% on the former, -0.46% on the latter.
At +2.9%, July CPI year over year — the Inflation Rate — was the lowest in a year and a half. This followed the +2.2% on Tuesday from its sister survey, the Producer Price Index (PPI). Also after a little jostling, bond yield rates settled down somewhat today, with the 10-year at +3.84% and 2-year at +3.96%. In all, we’re keeping with our much better behaved trading week compared to last week’s VIX-distorted adventure.
Cisco Shares Jump +6% on Q4 Beats
Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) outpaced fiscal Q4 estimates this afternoon, with earnings of 87 cents per share beating the Zacks consensus by 2 cents. This is not a surprise at all; Cisco has not missed earnings estimates in a decade or more. Revenues of $13.6 billion in the quarter improved over the expected $13.52 billion, though still down year over year.
Yet Cisco stock is up +6% in late trading largely on improved guidance, both for next quarter and the full year on the top line. Fiscal Q1 earnings are expected in the range of 86-88 cents per share, up from the 84 cents consensus, and $13.65-13.85 billion on sales, nicely above the $13.57 billion anticipated. For fiscal 2025, $3.25-3.58 per share is actually below the $3.71 in the Zacks consensus, while revenues of $55.0-56.2 billion expected are an improvement on the $53.68 billion estimate.
Thursday: Big Day for Economic Data
Tomorrow morning, aside from the normal Weekly Jobless Claims numbers, we’ll get a slew of other economic metrics. These include Retail Sales for July — expected up +0.3% from the previous month’s 0.0% — Empire State/Philly Fed surveys for August, Imports/Exports for July, and Industrial Production/Capacity Utilization, also for July. After the opening bell, we’ll get a fresh look at Business Inventories.