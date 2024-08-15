We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco's (IVZ) July AUM Rises on Favorable Markets, Inflows
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for July 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.73 trillion represented a 0.9% increase from the previous month.
IVZ reported net long-term inflows of $10.8 billion in July. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $3.2 billion, while money market net outflows totaled $12.1 billion.
Invesco’s AUM was favorably impacted by solid market returns, which boosted its AUM by $9 billion. Further, FX increased the AUM balance by $4.9 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Jul 31 was $1.73 trillion and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $1.01 trillion.
At the end of July, IVZ’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $431.5 billion, jumping 4% from the previous month. The Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $278.8 billion grew 2.3% sequentially.
Invesco’s Fundamental Equities AUM for July was $272.1 billion, up 1.2% from June 2024-end. Private Markets AUM rose marginally to $129.5 billion. Further, the APAC Managed AUM increased 1.5% from the prior-month end to $114.1 billion.
AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $61.5 billion, which rose 3.2% from the previous month’s end. Global Liquidity AUM was $159.5 billion, down 7.1% sequentially. Lastly, QQQs AUM was $285 billion, which declined 0.6%.
Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Nonetheless, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, global presence and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding the company’s financials.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $84.6 billion as of Jul 31, 2024. This reflected a rise of 4.8% from the prior month's level.
The increase in CNS’s AUM balance was driven by the market appreciation of $41 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $45 million and distributions of $153 million.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.66 trillion as of Jul 31, 2024. This marked a 1% rise from the prior month.
The increase in BEN’s AUM balance reflected the impact of favorable markets, which was partially offset by long-term net outflows.