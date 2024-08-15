Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Invesco's (IVZ) July AUM Rises on Favorable Markets, Inflows

Read MoreHide Full Article

Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for July 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.73 trillion represented a 0.9% increase from the previous month.

IVZ reported net long-term inflows of $10.8 billion in July. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $3.2 billion, while money market net outflows totaled $12.1 billion.

Invesco’s AUM was favorably impacted by solid market returns, which boosted its AUM by $9 billion. Further, FX increased the AUM balance by $4.9 billion.

Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Jul 31 was $1.73 trillion and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $1.01 trillion.

At the end of July, IVZ’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $431.5 billion, jumping 4% from the previous month. The Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $278.8 billion grew 2.3% sequentially.

Invesco’s Fundamental Equities AUM for July was $272.1 billion, up 1.2% from June 2024-end. Private Markets AUM rose marginally to $129.5 billion. Further, the APAC Managed AUM increased 1.5% from the prior-month end to $114.1 billion.

AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $61.5 billion, which rose 3.2% from the previous month’s end. Global Liquidity AUM was $159.5 billion, down 7.1% sequentially. Lastly, QQQs AUM was $285 billion, which declined 0.6%.

Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Nonetheless, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, global presence and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding the company’s financials.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $84.6 billion as of Jul 31, 2024. This reflected a rise of 4.8% from the prior month's level.

The increase in CNS’s AUM balance was driven by the market appreciation of $41 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $45 million and distributions of $153 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.66 trillion as of Jul 31, 2024. This marked a 1% rise from the prior month.

The increase in BEN’s AUM balance reflected the impact of favorable markets, which was partially offset by long-term net outflows.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) - free report >>

Published in

finance