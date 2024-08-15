See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Pick one free report - opportunity may be withdrawn at any time
Mastercard Incorporated (MA) - free report >>
Visa Inc. (V) - free report >>
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Mastercard Incorporated (MA) - free report >>
Visa Inc. (V) - free report >>
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Affirm (AFRM) Steers BNPL Into Auto Repair With Tekmetric Deal
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) has recently entered into an expanded partnership deal with the auto repair technology company Tekmetric. This collaboration aims to provide Tekmetric customers with flexible payment options. Approved customers will have the opportunity to divide the total cost of their purchase into manageable monthly or biweekly payments. This buy now, pay later (“BNPL”) option will be applicable in both online and in person auto repair services.
The high-interest rate environment has increased demand for BNPL services and is expected to keep the momentum going in the coming days. As such, the partnership will benefit consumers at thousands of auto repair shops that use Tekmetric’s platform with APR as low as 0%.
This initiative is anticipated to enhance the customer experience for Tekmetric by offering transparent terms without hidden fees or compounding interest. The collaboration integrates the automotive repair shop management solution into Affirm's extensive network of 292,000 retail partners.
This strategic partnership is poised to enhance Tekmetric's sales, average order value and customer loyalty. Affirm, already well-established in the U.S. market, will further strengthen its footprint in the North American market with this latest alliance. As consumer reliance on BNPL solutions and similar services surged amid high inflation, the anticipated stabilization of interest rates in the future could lower borrowing costs for consumers. This, in turn, may drive further growth in transactions and increase the usage of AFRM’s services.
However, competition in the BNPL space is growing fast, with companies like Klarna and PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s (PYPL - Free Report) Pay in 4 continuously increasing their market share. The BNPL services also face competition from legacy payment methods like credit and debit cards provided by major financial institutions from broader Business Services space like Visa Inc. (V - Free Report) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA - Free Report) . Nevertheless, adding more retail partners to its growing network will drive AFRM's merchandise volumes.