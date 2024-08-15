Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insights Into Jack Henry (JKHY) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Jack Henry (JKHY - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, indicating a decline of 3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $563.37 million, representing an increase of 5.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jack Henry metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Core' will reach $177.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Payments' stands at $206.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Complementary' should arrive at $158.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Corporate & Other' to reach $19.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Processing' of $231.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services and Support' should come in at $328.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Over the past month, shares of Jack Henry have returned -2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, JKHY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.


