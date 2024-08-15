We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Jack Henry (JKHY) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Jack Henry (JKHY - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, indicating a decline of 3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $563.37 million, representing an increase of 5.4% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jack Henry metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Core' will reach $177.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Payments' stands at $206.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Complementary' should arrive at $158.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Corporate & Other' to reach $19.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.4%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Processing' of $231.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services and Support' should come in at $328.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Jack Henry here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Jack Henry have returned -2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, JKHY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>