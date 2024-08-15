Back to top

Company News for Aug 15, 2024

  • Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. ((CAH - Free Report) ) gained 3.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 per share.
  • UBS Group AG’s ((UBS - Free Report) ) shares jumped 5.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.34 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share.
  • Shares of Brinker International, Inc. ((EAT - Free Report) ) tumbled 10.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.61 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 per share.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.’s ((ESLT - Free Report) ) shares rose 3.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.08 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 per share.

