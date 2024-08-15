Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Nice (NICE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Nice (NICE - Free Report) reported $664.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $2.64 for the same period compares to $2.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $662.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.58, the EPS surprise was +2.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nice performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Business Model- Cloud

    : $481.69 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $484.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.1%.

  • Revenue by Business Model- Services

    : $147.61 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $151.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.

  • Revenue by Business Model- Product

    : $35.10 million compared to the $27.19 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.
Shares of Nice have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

