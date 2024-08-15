Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (KORE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE - Free Report) reported revenue of $67.87 million, down 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.99, compared to -$1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.37 million, representing a surprise of -7.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -45.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cerberus Telecom Acquisition performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- IoT Connectivity

    : $55.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.97 million.

  • Revenue- IoT Solutions

    : $12.10 million versus $15.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Products

    : $10.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.57 million.

  • Revenue- Services

    : $57.32 million versus $58.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition have returned +111.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

