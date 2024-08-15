We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Genpact's (G) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Genpact Limited (G - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2024 results.
Quarterly EPS of 79 cents surpassed the consensus estimate by 8.2% and grew 9.7% year over year. Revenues of $1.18 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.6% and increased 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Other Quarterly Details
Data-Tech-AI services revenues (representing 46% of total revenues) increased 4% year over year on a reported, as well as constant currency basis to $546 million, surpassing our estimate of $508.8 million. Digital Operations services revenues of $630 million (54% of total revenues) increased 9% from the year-ago quarter actuals on a reported basis and at cc, missing our estimate of $637.2 million.
Adjusted income from operations totaled $198.4 million and grew 7% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating income margin of 16.9% increased 10 basis points year over year.
Genpact exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $914.2 million compared with $478.4 million reported at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $1.2 billion compared with $818.3 million at the end of the prior quarter.
The company generated $209 million in cash from operating activities, while capital expenditure was $19.3 million. Genpact returned $27.3 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased shares worth $63 million.
Q3 and 2024 Guidance
For the third quarter of 2024, Genpact expects revenues to be between $1.18 billion and $1.186 billion. Gross margin and adjusted income from operating margin are anticipated to be around 35.4% and 17.2%, respectively.
For 2024, the company expects revenues to be between $4.656 billion and $4.701 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.14 and $3.18. Gross margin and adjusted income from operating margin are anticipated to be around 35.3% and 17%, respectively.
Recent Earnings Snapshots
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
OMC’s earnings of $1.95 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.7% and increased 7.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.1% and increased 6.8% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2024 results.
EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.82 per share, beating the consensus estimate by 5.8% and increasing 6.4% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
Quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.3 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 2.4% but declined 17.7% year over year. Revenues of $4.5 billion lagged the consensus mark by a slight margin and dipped 6.9% year over year.