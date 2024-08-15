Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended July 2024, Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.78 billion, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.12, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.67 billion, representing a surprise of +1.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Applied Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Corporate and Other

    : $23 million versus $44.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -54% change.

  • Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems

    : $4.92 billion compared to the $4.81 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets

    : $251 million compared to the $245.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Applied Global Services

    : $1.58 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Applied Materials here>>>

Shares of Applied Materials have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise