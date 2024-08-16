Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) provides various products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR - Free Report) is a semiconductor packaging and test services outsourcer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) is a freight transportation and integrated logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

