3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns
Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM") has been offering financial services — including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise — to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $2.6 trillion in assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.
The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs Large Cap Gr Insghts Fund (GLCGX - Free Report) , Goldman Sachs Tax-Advntgd Gbl Eq (TAGGX - Free Report) and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Eq Insghts Inv (GDSTX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Gr Insghts Fund seeks this objective through a broadly diversified portfolio of equity investments in large-cap U.S. issuers that are expected to have better prospects for earnings growth than the growth rate of the general domestic economy.GLCGX invests in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity investments in large-cap U.S. issuers, including foreign issuers that are traded in the United States.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Gr Insghts Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.3%. As of the end of April 2024, GLCGX held 85 issues, with 11% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.
Goldman Sachs Tax-Advntgd Gbl Eq fund aims to meet its investment objective by investing in a mix of securities, instruments, and a combination of existing or future underlying funds available for investment. TAGGX advisors also invest in a mix of domestic large-cap, small-cap, and international equity funds and securities.
Goldman Sachs Tax-Advntgd Gbl Eq has three-year annualized returns of 6.3%. TAGGX has an expense ratio of 0.55%.
Goldman Sachs Small Cap Eq Insghts Inv fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in a diversified portfolio of equity holdings in small-cap U.S. issuers, including foreign issuers traded in the United States.
Goldman Sachs Small Cap Eq Insghts Inv has three-year annualized returns of 6.1%. Len Ioffe has been one of the fund managers of GDSTX since 2011.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.
