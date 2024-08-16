We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Nordson (NDSN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from Nordson (NDSN - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.33 per share, indicating a decline of 0.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $655.23 million, representing an increase of 1% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nordson metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Industrial Precision Solutions' will likely reach $366.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Advanced Technology Solutions' to reach $117.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.9% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions' should come in at $172.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions' will reach $19.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.08 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions' should arrive at $50.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $54.02 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions' of $118.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $115.35 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nordson here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Nordson have returned +0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Currently, NDSN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>