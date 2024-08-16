We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 39.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.27 billion, down 26.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Analog Devices metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Consumer' will reach $268.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.8%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Communications' should come in at $246.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -35.2% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Automotive' will reach $682.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Industrial' stands at $1.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -34.1% year over year.
Over the past month, shares of Analog Devices have returned -6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Currently, ADI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.