Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 16, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Walmart Inc. ((WMT - Free Report) ) jumped 6.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share.
  • Deere & Company’s ((DE - Free Report) ) shares rose 6.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $6.29 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.80 per share.
  • Shares of NICE Ltd. ((NICE - Free Report) ) gained 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.64 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 per share.
  • Tapestry, Inc.’s ((TPR - Free Report) ) shares increased 3.3% after the cpmpany reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Walmart Inc. (WMT) - free report >>

Deere & Company (DE) - free report >>

Nice (NICE) - free report >>

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products internet retail