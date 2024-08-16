Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Deckers (DECK) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Deckers (DECK - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. DECK surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

DECK could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Once investors consider DECK's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 10 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on DECK for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today