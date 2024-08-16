NICE Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Cloud Revenues Drive Top Line

NICE ( NICE Quick Quote NICE - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share in second-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.33% and increasing 24% year over year. Non-GAAP revenues of $664 million trumped the consensus mark by 0.23% and rose 14% year over year. The uptick was primarily driven by the continued strength of its cloud business and the ongoing expansion of its customer base. Revenues in Americas were $562 million, up 16% year over year. The same in EMEA was $70 million in the reported quarter, up 16% year over year. APAC revenues declined 9% year over year to $33 million. Top-Line Details
Cloud revenues (72.5% of revenues) of $482 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.59% but rose 26% year over year.
NICE’s focus on its cloud offerings, particularly its CXone platform, has been a major growth driver.
Product revenues (5.3% of revenues) of $35.1 million beat the consensus mark by 29.1% but declined 12.7% year over year. Service revenues (22.2% of revenues) of $148 million missed the consensus mark by 2.34% and declined 7.1% year over year. NICE experienced a 38% surge in AI revenues in the second quarter of 2024. The demand for AI solutions is thriving, with significant growth in bookings for their AI-powered tools like Autopilot and Copilot, which registered a 134% increase in the said quarter. Customer Engagement revenues increased 15% year over year to $556 million. Financial Crime & Compliance increased 9% year over year to $109 million. The uptick in cloud revenues and strong on-premise product contribution drove the uptick. Operating Details
On a non-GAAP basis, the gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) to 70.7% in the reported quarter. Product margin contracted 240 bps to 89.4%. Services margin plunged 200 bps to 70.2%.
Cloud margin contracted year over year at 10 bps to 69.8%. Research & development (R&D) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 50 bps year over year to 13%. Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 240 bps to 23.7%. General & administrative (G&A) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 50 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10%. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 220 bps year over year to 40.3%. The operating margin expanded 120 bps on a year-over-year basis to 30.4%. Balance Sheet & Other Details
As of Jun 30, 2024, NICE had cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) were $1.503 billion compared with $1.502 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.
Long-term debt, as of Jun 30, 2024, was $457.9 million compared with $457.5 million as of Mar 31, 2024. The company’s cash flow from operations in the second quarter came in at $169.7 million compared with $254.5 million in the first quarter. In second-quarter 2024, $146.1 million was allocated for the repurchase of shares. Guidance
For third-quarter 2024, NICE projects non-GAAP revenues to be between $676 million and $686 million, calling for 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.
Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $2.62-2.72 per share band, suggesting 18% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Nice has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
ADOBE ( ADBE Quick Quote ADBE - Free Report) , NetApp ( NTAP Quick Quote NTAP - Free Report) and Bilibili ( BILI Quick Quote BILI - Free Report) are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2. Adobe's shares have declined 7.1% year to date. ADBE is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep 12. NetApp's shares have surged 49.1% year to date. NTAP is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 28. Bilibili's shares have increased 10.1% year to date. BILI is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 22.
