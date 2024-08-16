National Steel ( SID Quick Quote SID - Free Report) delivered a loss per share of 8 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents. Notably, it reported earnings per share of 4 cents in the prior-year quarter. The company reported a net loss of R$222.6 million ($41 million) in the second quarter of 2024.
National Steel (SID) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y
National Steel (SID - Free Report) delivered a loss per share of 8 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents. Notably, it reported earnings per share of 4 cents in the prior-year quarter.
The company reported a net loss of R$222.6 million ($41 million) in the second quarter of 2024.
Domestic revenues decreased 4.3% year over year to R$5.5 billion ($1.01 billion). The company’s international business revenues improved 2.7% year over year to R$5.38 billion ($0.99 billion).
For the June-end quarter of 2024, net revenues were R$10.88 billion ($1.99 billion), down 1% year over year.
Segmental Performance
Steel: The segment’s revenues totaled R$5.59 billion ($1.02 billion), down 5.9% year over year. Steel sales were 1,122.6 thousand tons, up 6.8% from the second quarter of 2023. Iron ore sales were 10,792.2 thousand tons, marking a 4.1% decrease from the prior-year quarter.
Mining: The segment generated revenues of R$3.35 billion ($0.61 billion), down 7.8% year over year.
Logistics (Port & Railways): The segment’s revenues were R$839 million ($154 million), up 16% year over year.
Energy: The segment’s revenues totaled R$103 million ($19 million), which marked a 35% year-over-year fall.
Cement: The segment’s revenues improved 8.4% year over year to R$1.2 billion ($0.28 billion).
Margin & Costs
In the second quarter of 2024, the company’s cost of sales decreased 9.8% year over year to R$7.89 billion ($1.45 billion). Gross profit improved 33.2% year over year to R$2.99 billion ($0.55 billion). The gross margin came in at 27.6% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 20.4%.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved 16.9% year over year to R$2.65 billion ($0.73 billion). The EBITDA margin was 24.3% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 20.6%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
The company had cash and cash equivalents of R$15.54 billion ($2.85 billion) at the end of second-quarter 2024, up from R$11.97 billion ($2.19 billion) at the end of the prior-year quarter. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.6 at the second-quarter 2024 end.
Price Performance
National Steel’s shares have lost 3.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.8% decline.
Zacks Rank
SID currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Peer Performance
Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.02 in third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended May 31, 2024), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00. However, the bottom line fell 48.5% year over year.
Revenues of CMC in the reported quarter came in at $2.08 billion compared with the year-ago quarter’s $2.34 billion. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion.
ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT - Free Report) recorded a net income of $504 million or 63 cents per share in second-quarter 2024 compared with $1,860 million or $2.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 per share.
Total revenues of MT fell around 13% year over year to $16,249 million in the quarter. The figure also missed the consensus estimate of $16,911.4 million.
Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) reported earnings of $2.68 per share in the second quarter of 2024, down from earnings of $5.81 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31.
NUE recorded revenues of $8,077.2 million, down around 15% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,607.7 million.