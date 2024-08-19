Back to top

Company News for Aug 19, 2024

  • Coherent Corp.’s ((COHR - Free Report) ) shares climbed 7.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60.
  • Shares of H&R Block, Inc. ((HRB - Free Report) ) jumped 12.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.89, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.
  • Shares of Globant S.A. ((GLOB - Free Report) ) surged 5.1% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50.
  • Flowers Foods Inc.’s ((FLO - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.2% after posting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.36, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33.

