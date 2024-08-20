We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Announces Ratification of New Labor Deal
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF - Free Report) has stated that its employees, represented by the United Auto Workers ("UAW") Local 600, approved a four-year labor deal for its Dearborn Works operations. The new deal is in effect until Jul 31, 2028, and will cover about 1,000 UAW-represented workers at Dearborn.
This equitable agreement at Dearborn is an example of the company's strong commitment to a collaborative relationship that benefits both employees and CLF as a whole. The company has strengthened its partnership with the UAW for another four years, CLF noted.
Cleveland-Cliffs’ adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024 were 11 cents per share, down from 69 cents in the prior year quarter. Revenues declined 14.9% to $5,092 million in the quarter. The company recorded steelmaking revenues of around $4.9 billion in the second quarter, a 15.4% decrease year on year.
The average net selling price per net ton of steel products was $1,125 in the second quarter, down around 10.3% year over year. External sales volumes for steel products were roughly 4 million net tons, down around 5.1% year over year.
Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs have lost 16% over the past year compared with a 0.2% decline of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CLF, on its second-quarter call, lowered its projected capital expenditures for 2024 to $650-$700 million from $675-$725 million expected earlier. Furthermore, its goal of reducing steel unit costs by about $30 per net ton year over year is on track.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Price and Consensus
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
CLF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) .
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have soared 153.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.32 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 131.6%. EGO, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 103.4% in the past year.
Agnico Eagle Mines currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AEM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 71.7% in the past year.