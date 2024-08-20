Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Array Technologies (ARRY - Free Report) is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals (BSM - Free Report) is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.

CONMED (CNMD - Free Report) is a major medical products manufacturer specializing in surgical instruments and devices for minimally invasive procedures and monitoring. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

