We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With BILL Holdings (BILL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 22%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $327.56 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BILL Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Total subscription and transaction fees' to come in at $287.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers' will likely reach $40.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Payment Volume' will reach $72.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $69.10 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Transactions Processed' to reach 26,252.29 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 23.4 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for BILL Holdings here>>>
Over the past month, shares of BILL Holdings have returned -8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.9% change. Currently, BILL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>