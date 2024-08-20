Back to top

OSI (OSIS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. Revenues are expected to be $466.48 million, up 13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some OSI metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Healthcare division' to come in at $48.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues' will likely reach $98.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Security division' at $332.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.4% year over year.

Shares of OSI have demonstrated returns of -0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OSIS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


