Insights Into Workday (WDAY) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Workday (WDAY - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14%. Revenues are expected to be $2.07 billion, up 15.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Workday metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscription services' to reach $1.90 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Professional services' stands at $173.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Subscription Revenue Backlog' will reach $21.37 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.85 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Workday have demonstrated returns of +1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WDAY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>