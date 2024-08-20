Vuzix's (VUZI) Smart Glasses to Power AR-Based Safety Solution

Vuzix’s ( VUZI Quick Quote VUZI - Free Report) Z100 Smart Glasses are set to power the project of GPS Tuner, where the latter will bundle the smart glasses with its eMobility software solutions and applications to provide heads-up augmented reality (AR) display for eBike users to reduce distractions and enhance safety.
The AR solution uses GPS Tuner’s mobile-based applications and connects with vehicles, infrastructure and personal devices through V2X technology. GPS Tuner will provide eBike and scooter manufacturers an offer to bundle this heads-up AR solution with their scooters and smart bikes. Users will be able to receive real-time alerts and notifications on this device while riding and operate it hands-free.
Vuzix introduced its Z100 smart glasses in January 2024. These glasses feature waveguide technology and can be connected to AI and other work process applications. Z100 weighs 35 grams and seamlessly connects with both android and iOS devices through Bluetooth
Vuzix Grows on the Back of Expanding Portfolio
VUZI is persistently expanding its display technology capability and extending its innovation for AR products to stay ahead of the competition and offers its products at low costs.
So far this year, VUZI has launched large-format waveguide panels for their use in the automobile and manufacturing industry. The company has also rolled out optical waveguides with integrated vision correction prescriptions.
Vuzix partnered with Avegant to broaden its expertise in developing optimized waveguide optical modules in order to use in future AI-enabled smart glasses. It has also partnered with Garmin to develop futuristic nano-imprinted waveguide-based display solutions.
Vuzix Faces Economic & Competitive Pressure
VUZI operates in a highly competitive market space that comprises big players like
Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) , Epson, Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) and Meta Platforms ( META Quick Quote META - Free Report) . These companies produce AR glasses that serve manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and entertainment.
For instance, Microsoft Hololens, with its mixed-reality features, has applications in the business and industrial front. Epson is one of the leaders in healthcare AR because of its Moverio series. Alphabet’s Google Glass and Meta’s Project Aria are focused on travel space.
Vuzix suffers from low industry demand for its enterprise smart glasses. Being early adopters of AR and VR products, these enterprises get skeptical about the inherent drawbacks of these solutions, including their high price and limited battery life.
Conclusion
Currently, Vuzix suffers from high competition in the AR and VR space. The company also suffers from high prices of products that curtail the demand among its customers. However, its persistent effort to expand its expertise and portfolio of innovative products makes it a formidable player in the AR industry in the long term.
Currently, VUZI does not have a Zacks Rank. Shares of Vuzix have plunged 58.9% in the year-to-date period.
At present, Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta Platforms carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see
the complete list of Zacks #1 . Rank (Strong Buy) Stocks here
