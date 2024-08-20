Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 20, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s ((EL - Free Report) ) shares tanked 2.3% after the company given disappointing guidance for first quarter and full-year fiscal 2025. 
  • Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ((ZIM - Free Report) ) soared 16.7% after posting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07.
  • Shares of General Motors Co. ((GM - Free Report) ) rose 1% after the company retrenched more than 1,000 salaried employees at its software and service units worldwide.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ((AMD - Free Report) ) shares climbed 4.5% following the company’s decision to acquire computer hardware design firm ZT Systems for $4.9 billion to expand its AI portfolio.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) - free report >>

General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-staples semiconductor transportation