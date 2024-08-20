Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) is a retail holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC - Free Report) is a financial services holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW - Free Report) is an energy and emissions control solutions company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 60 days.

