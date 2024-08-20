Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Premier (PINC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) reported $350.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $311.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +40.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Premier performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Products

    : $50.77 million compared to the $55.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.6% year over year.

  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Services and software licenses- Net administrative fees

    : $165.42 million compared to the $141.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Services and software licenses

    : $179.22 million compared to the $152.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net Revenue- Performance Services

    : $120.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $103.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Services and software licenses- Software licenses, other services and support

    : $13.80 million versus $11.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +66.3% change.

  • Net Revenue- Total Supply Chain Services

    : $229.98 million compared to the $208.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Supply Chain Services

    : $123.45 million versus $98.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Services

    : $33.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.57 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate

    : -$38.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$30.71 million.
Shares of Premier have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

