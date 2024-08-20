We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Subsea7 (SUBCY) Secures Major Contract in US Gulf of Mexico
Subsea7 (SUBCY - Free Report) has secured a sizeable contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Per the company, the contract’s value lies between $50 million and $150 million. SUBCY will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and offshore installation of a water injection flowline, hull piping and the related subsea infrastructure, per the terms of the agreement.
The company has stated that its Houston office will take over the project management and engineering tasks. The offshore work is scheduled to begin in 2026.
In July 2024, Subsea7 secured a sizeable contract for the Murlach development in the UK North Sea region. The contract, which was awarded to the Subsea Integration Alliance by BP, marks a milestone for the former as it is its third project with BP in the UK North Sea market.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, SUBCY carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are SM Energy (SM - Free Report) , The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB - Free Report) and MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) . SM Energy presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while The Williams Companies and MPLX carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
SM Energy is an upstream energy firm operating in the prolific Midland Basin and the South Texas regions. For 2024, the company expects its production to increase from the prior-year reported figure, signaling a bright production outlook.
The Williams Companies is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company’s core operations include finding, producing, gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids. Boasting a widespread pipeline system of more than 33,000 miles, Williams is one of the largest domestic transporters of natural gas by volume.
MPLX LP owns and operates a wide range of midstream assets. The partnership's midstream assets include oil and natural gas gathering systems and transportation pipelines for crude, natural gas and refined petroleum products. MPLX is least exposed to commodity price fluctuations as it generates stable fee-based revenues. Furthermore, it surpasses its industry peers in terms of distribution yield, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to its unitholders.