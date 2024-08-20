Liquidia (LQDA) Down on FDA Delaying Full Approval for Yutrepia

Shares of
Liquidia Corporation ( LQDA Quick Quote LQDA - Free Report) lost nearly 31% on Monday after the FDA delayed granting full approval to its Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder in a pair of lung disorder indications.
The FDA granted tentative approval to Yutrepia for a second indication — in adults with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The drug was initially granted tentative approval for use in adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in 2021.
A tentative approval indicates that while a drug meets all regulatory requirement standards for quality, safety and efficacy set by the agency, it ‘must await the expiration of regulatory exclusivity of a competing product before final approval can be granted.’
In this case, the FDA pointed out that the final approval for the Liquidia product might be granted after a three-year regulatory exclusivity granted to
United Therapeutics’ ( UTHR Quick Quote UTHR - Free Report) Tyvaso Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) expires on May 23, 2025. This news had a positive impact on the UTHR stock, which rose 8.6% on Aug 19. Tyvaso DPI is approved in PAH and PH-ILD indications.
Liquidia claims that it will challenge this three-year regulatory exclusivity granted to United Therapeutics’ Tyvaso DPI to provide patients access to the drug ‘with the least delay possible.’
Year to date, Liquidia's stock has lost 18.6% compared with the industry's 1.7% fall.
Both Liquidia and United Therapeutics have been engaged in long-standing patent litigation over Yutrepia approval. In June, LQDA announced that a U.S. District Court denied a motion for preliminary injunction filed by UTHR alleging Yutrepia infringed a Tyvaso patent. At that time, management had claimed that the ruling cleared the FDA’s path to issue a final decision on Yutrepia in PAH and PH-ILD indications.
The tentative approval granted to Yutrepia is supported by data from the phase III INSPIRE study that evaluated patients who were naïve to treprostinil and those patients who were transitioning from nebulized treprostinil. Data from this study showed that Yutrepia was found to be safe and well-tolerated regardless of a patient’s previous exposure to treprostinil.
