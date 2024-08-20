We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Reasons to Add TransAlta (TAC) to Your Portfolio Right Now
TransAlta Corporation (TAC - Free Report) is committed to being a leader in clean electricity by delivering customer-centered power solutions. The company benefits from its focus on sustainable energy projects. Given its growth opportunities, TAC makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s look at the factors that are driving the stock.
Growth Projections & Surprise History
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 4.2% in the past 30 days to 75 cents.
The consensus estimate for 2025 EPS has increased 3.7% in the past 30 days to 56 cents.
TAC delivered an average earnings surprise of 98% in the past four quarters.
Dividend & Share Buyback
TAC distributes dividends to shareholders on a regular basis. Its current dividend yield is 2.09%, which is better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s average of 1.27%.
TransAlta’s management had announced an enhanced common share repurchase program for 2024 of up to $150 million for 2024. The company has already repurchased shares worth $89 million under this program.
Return on Equity
Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. TAC’s current ROE is 47.71%, higher than the industry’s average of 10.34%. This indicates that it has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the electric power utility industry.
Solvency
The company’s time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the second quarter was 3.5. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects its ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.
Growth Strategy
The company hopes to add up to 1.75 gigawatts (GW) of additional capacity to its fleet by investing nearly $3.5 billion to develop, build or acquire new assets through the end of 2028. It is focusing on customer-centered renewables and storage through the advancement of its 5 GW development pipeline, which it plans to expand to 10 GW by 2028.
Price Performance
Shares of TAC have gained 21.7% in the past month compared with the industry’s 5.8% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
Other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) , The AES Corporation (AES - Free Report) and NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) . Each stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Exelon’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.66%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.5% in the last four quarters.
AES Corporation delivered an average earnings surprise of 19.2% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 8.5%.
NiSource delivered an average earnings surprise of 20.6% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 7.5%.