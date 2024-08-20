Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Fabrinet (FN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Fabrinet (FN - Free Report) reported earnings of $2.41 per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.11%. The figure increased 29.6% year over year.

Revenues of $753.3 million increased 15% on a year-over-year basis and 3% from the previous quarter’s tally, surpassing the consensus mark by 2.55%. The upside was primarily driven by the significant increase in datacom revenues, which rose more than 120% during the year.

Quarter in Details

Optical Communications, as a percentage of revenues, was 79% compared with 77% in the year-ago quarter. Datacom contributed 53% to total optical communications revenues, while Telecom contributed 47%.

The datacom segment was a significant driver of revenue growth, particularly products related to 800 gig (and faster) technologies. Datacom revenues surged 63% year over year to $350 million, contributing 53% to total optical communications revenues. The high demand for 800 gig products, especially those used in AI and related applications, was a key contributor.

Fabrinet Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

While telecom revenues declined more than 20% year over year due to ongoing inventory digestion in the industry, the downtick in the fourth quarter was more modest than anticipated. Telecom revenues stood at $282 million, benefiting from data center interconnect products and contributions from new telecom system program wins.

Non-Optical Communications, as a percentage of revenues, was 21% compared with 23% in the year-ago quarter. 

The non-optical communications segment saw healthy growth, with revenues increasing 12% sequentially to $157 million. Automotive revenues, in particular, rebounded strongly. The metric rose 17% sequentially as the company moved past a short-term inventory correction period.

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, gross margin contracted 30 basis points (bps) year over year to 12.5%.

The operating margin expanded 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10.7%.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 28, 2024, cash and cash equivalent and short-term investments were $858.6 million compared with $794 million as of Mar 29, 2024.

The company’s cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter came in at 83.06 $million compared with $100.8 million in third-quarter fiscal 2024.

FN posted a non-GAAP free cash flow of $70.3 million compared with $87.2 million reported in the previous quarter.

The company repurchased approximately 21,000 shares in the fourth quarter and authorized an additional $139 million for repurchases, doubling the size of its repurchase authorization.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2025, FN expects revenues to be between $760 million and $780 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $2.33 and $2.40 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Fabrinet has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The company’s shares have surged 21.7% year to date against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 20.8%.

Here are some top-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader sector.

ADOBE (ADBE - Free Report) , Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) and nCino (NCNO - Free Report) are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. 

ADOBE and Dell Technologies carry a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy) at present, whereas nCino sports a Zacks Rank 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Adobe’s shares have declined 5.7% year to date. ADBE is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep 12.

Dell Technologies’ shares have surged 49.4% year to date. DELL is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 29.

nCino’s shares have increased 17.6% year to date. NCNO is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 27.


